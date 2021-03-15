Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.32).

VSVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vesuvius to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of VSVS traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 533.50 ($6.97). 689,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,159. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 510.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 470.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

