Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 349,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,573,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $733.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $753.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $745.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

