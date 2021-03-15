Vestor Capital LLC Sells 150 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

HON opened at $214.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.32 and a 200 day moving average of $192.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

