Vestor Capital LLC Makes New $66,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS opened at $71.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock worth $109,744,991.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

