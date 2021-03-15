Vestor Capital LLC Buys New Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.