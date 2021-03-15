Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.47 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

