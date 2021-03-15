Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Issue $0.85 Dividend

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.8465 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Danske downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

