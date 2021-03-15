Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Issue $0.85 Dividend

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.8465 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.
Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.89.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
