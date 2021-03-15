Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Veru stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veru by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veru by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veru by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

