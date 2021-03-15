Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,349 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $760.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.