Veriti Management LLC Purchases New Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 633,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,706,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NIC stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. NIC Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGOV. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.