Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,445 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 115,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,480 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $60.72 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $63.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

