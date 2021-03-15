Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

