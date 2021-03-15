Veriti Management LLC Invests $71,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

DRH stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.