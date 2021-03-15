Veriti Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Realogy in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

