Veritable L.P. Sells 1,215 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $70.94 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

