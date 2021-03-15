Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Campbell Soup by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Campbell Soup by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.