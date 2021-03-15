Veritable L.P. Has $472,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,155 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.71.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.