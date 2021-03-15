Veritable L.P. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

NYSE CE opened at $148.00 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.66.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.