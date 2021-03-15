Veritable L.P. Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 868 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total value of $3,228,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,078,989 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $481.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.39 and its 200 day moving average is $370.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $547.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

