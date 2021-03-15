Veritable L.P. Acquires 1,434 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.03.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

