Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $196.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $192.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.85.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

