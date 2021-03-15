Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0278 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $456.61 million and $46.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $218.92 or 0.00363517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000160 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,437,029,049 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.