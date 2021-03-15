Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,037 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,644,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,856,000 after buying an additional 765,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,859,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.