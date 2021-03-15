Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,903 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

