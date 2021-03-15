Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,941,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $482.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $482.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.01.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

