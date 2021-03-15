Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 546.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.