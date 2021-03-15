Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total transaction of $6,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,141 shares of company stock worth $64,075,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC opened at $197.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -138.43 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.33 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

