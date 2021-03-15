Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 44.2% in February

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 700,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

VERO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

