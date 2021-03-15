Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $58.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,581. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $200,655,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after acquiring an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

