Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,627,024 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

