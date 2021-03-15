Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Cap of $185.46 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 102% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $185.46 million and $4.76 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

