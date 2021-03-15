Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,076,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $421.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

