Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 2,245 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $82.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.