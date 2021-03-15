Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Makes New $22.54 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 361,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,540,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,853,000 after buying an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after purchasing an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 503,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

