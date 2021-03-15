Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2,629.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,739 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after acquiring an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $343.71 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

