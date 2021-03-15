Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 13,122 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $24,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE D opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,677.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

