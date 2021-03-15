Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.70. 70,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,130. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

