Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VOO stock opened at $362.36 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $363.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

