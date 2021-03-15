Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $101.17 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93.

