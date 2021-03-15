Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $55.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

