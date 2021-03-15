Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Lessened by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970,803 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,832,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 539,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

