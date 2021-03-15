Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.84

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 24764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 19.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 59,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

