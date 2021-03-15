Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) VP Sells $429,870.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VMI opened at $248.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.44. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $248.95.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $53,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $17,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $13,872,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

