Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:VLON)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VLON) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 22nd. Vallon Pharmaceuticals had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $5.56 on Monday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.90.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and manufacturing medicines for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy disorder. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.