Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in United Airlines by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAL opened at $56.29 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.