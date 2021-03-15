Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.44 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HRL. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.