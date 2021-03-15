VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 280,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. 326,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,643. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.51. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.48.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

