Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.39

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.39 and last traded at C$5.31, with a volume of 468727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$717.88 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.45.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

