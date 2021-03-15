Upstart (UPST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UPST opened at $58.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

