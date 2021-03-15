Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 332,800 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the February 11th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of UNICY stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.17. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

